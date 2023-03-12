Oscar 2023: confira a lista com todos os indicados nas categorias

O Oscar 2023 acontece neste domingo, 12. Confira também os principais favoritos, um guia com informações relevantes e curiosidades sobre o Oscar.

Melhor filme

Nada de Novo no Front (produzido por Malte Grunert)

Avatar: O Caminho da Água (James Cameron e Jon Landau)

Os Banshees de Inisherin (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin e Martin McDonagh)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick e Schuyler Weiss)

Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert e Jonathan Wang)

Os Fabelmans (Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner)

Tár (Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan e Scott Lambert)

Top Gun: Maverick (Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison e Jerry Bruckheimer)

Triângulo da Tristeza (Erik Hemmendorff e Philippe Bober)

Entre Mulheres (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner e Frances McDormand)

Melhor diretor

Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo)

Steven Spielberg (Os Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triângulo da Tristeza)

Melhor ator

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (A Baleia)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Melhor atriz

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (Os Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Passagem)

Judd Hirsch (Os Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Angela Bassett (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

Hong Chau (A Baleia)

Kerry Condon (Os Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo)

Stephanie Hsu (Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor roteiro adaptado

Nada de Novo no front (roteiro por Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell)

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)

Top Gun: Maverick (Ehren Kruger e Eric Warren Singer e Christopher McQuarrie; Peter Craig e Justin Marks)

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Melhor roteiro original

Os Banshees de Inisherin, (escrito por Martin McDonagh)

Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo) (Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert)

Os Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner)

Tár (Todd Field)

Triângulo da Tristeza (Ruben Östlund)

Melhor fotografia

Nada de Novo no Front (James Friend)

Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (Darius Khondji)

Elvis (Mandy Walker)

Império da Luz (Roger Deakins)

Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)

Melhor documentário

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann e Teddy Leifer)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin e Yoni Golijov)

Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris e Ina Fichman)

A House Made of Splinters (Simon Lereng Wilmont e Monica Hellström)

Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller e Shane Boris)

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem

The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves e Guneet Monga)

Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva e Maxim Arbugaev)

How Do You Measure a Year? (Jay Rosenblatt)

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Anne Alvergue e Beth Levison)

Stranger at the Gate (Joshua Seftel e Conall Jones)

Melhor edição

Os Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)

Elvis (Matt Villa e Jonathan Redmond)

Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo (Paul Rogers)

Tár (Monika Willi)

Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

Melhor filme internacional

Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polônia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Melhor canção original

Applause – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga e BloodPop)

Lift Me Up – Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson e Ryan Coogler)

Naatu Naatu – RRR (M.M. Keeravaani e Chandrabose)

This Is a Life – Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo (Ryan Lott, David Byrne e Mitski)

Melhor design de produção

Nada de Novo no Front (Design de produção: Christian M. Goldbeck; Decoração de set: Ernestine Hipper)

Avatar: O Caminho da Água (Dylan Cole e Ben Procter; Vanessa Cole)

Babylon (Florencia Martin; Anthony Carlino)

Elvis (Catherine Martin e Karen Murphy; Bev Dunn

Os Fabelmans (Rick Carter; Karen OHara)

Melhores efeitos visuais

Nada de Novo no Front (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank e Kamil Jafar)

Avatar: O Caminho da Água (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett)

The Batman (Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands e Dominic Tuohy)

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White e Dan Sudick)

Top Gun: Maverick (Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson e Scott R. Fisher)

Melhor animação

Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar e Alex Bulkley)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan e Paul Mezey)

Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido (Joel Crawford e Mark Swift)

The Sea Beast (Chris Williams e Jed Schlanger)

Red: Crescer É uma Fera (Domee Shi e Lindsey Collins)

Melhor curta de animação

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy e Matthew Freud)

The Flying Sailor (Amanda Forbis e Wendy Tilby)

Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez e Bruno Caetano)

My Year of Dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir e Pamela Ribon)

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)

Melhor figurino

Babylon (Mary Zophres)

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Ruth Carter)

Elvis (Catherine Martin)

Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo (Shirley Kurata)

Sra. Harris Vai a Paris (Jenny Beavan)

Melhor curta-metragem

An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley e Ross White)

Ivalu (Anders Walter e Rebecca Pruzan)

Le Pupille (Alice Rohrwacher e Alfonso Cuarón)

Night Ride (Eirik Tveiten e Gaute Lid Larssen)

The Red Suitcase (Cyrus Neshvad)

Melhor maquiagem e cabelo

Nada de Novo no Front (Heike Merker e Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Mike Fontaine

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre (Camille Friend e Joel Harlow

Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird e Aldo Signoretti)

A Baleia (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley)

Melhor trilha sonora

Nada de Novo no Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

Os Banshees de Inisherin (Carter Burwell)

Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo (Son Lux)

Os Fabelmans (John Williams)

Melhor som

Nada de Novo no Front (Viktor Práil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel e Stefan Korte)

Avatar: O Caminho da Água (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers e Michael Hedges)

The Batman (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray e Andy Nelson)

Elvis (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson e Michael Keller)

Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor)