MTV VMA 2023: Confira a lista de vencedores do prêmio

Os vencedores do MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023 foram revelados na noite desta terça-feira, 12. O evento aconteceu no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.

Taylor Swift quebrou o próprio recorde e se tornou única artista a levar a categoria de Clipe do Ano quatro vezes. As performances da noite foram marcadas por apresentações de Måneskin, STRAY KIDS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), Anitta, Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira e mais.

A brasileira, inclusive, venceu pelo segundo ano consecutivo. Anitta conquistou a categoria Melhor Videoclipe Latino. Confira a lista completa de indicados e os vencedores em negrito.

Vídeo do Ano

Doja Cat – Attention

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Artista do Ano

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta – Funk Rave

Bad Bunny – Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – un x100to

Karol G & Shakira – TQG

Rosalía – Despechá

Shakira – Acróstico

Artista Revelação

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – Im Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

KAROL G & Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – Creepin(Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

P!NK – Trustfall

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft. Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Foo Fighters – The Teacher

Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin – The Loneliest

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Muse – You Make Me Feel Like Its Halloween

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Blink-182 – Edging

Boygenius – The Film

Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like a Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Paramore – This is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – Creepin (Remix)

SZA – Shirt

Toosii – Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

Aespa – Girls

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty – Cupid

Seventeen – Super

Stray Kids – S-Class

Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – Its Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys – Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Libianca – People

Rema & Selena Gomez -Calm Down

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – 2 Sugar

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Alicia Keys – If I Aint Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dove Cameron – Breakfast

Imagine Dragons – Crushed

Maluma – La Reina

Melhor Fotografia

Adele – I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Janelle Monae – Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Direção

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake – Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Direção de Arte



Boygenius – The Film

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Attention

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

SZA – Shirt

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Fall Out Boy – Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles – Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez – Void

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers – Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Panic! at the Disco – Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Melhor Edição

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus – River

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Apresentação “Push” do Ano

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

October 2022: JVKE – golden hour

November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over

February 2023: Armani White – GOATED

March 2023: Fletcher – Beckys So Hot

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: FLO – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part

Álbum do ano

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights