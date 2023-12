Iron Maiden anuncia show único no Brasil em 2024

Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour to Brazil in 2024.



Fri 6th Dec 2024 – Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, BRAZIL



Volbeat will be special guests.



Tickets go on sale on December 20.



Further dates for 2024 will be announced in due course. Check the Tour Dates page for all… pic.twitter.com/LweQBBGrE0