Emmy 2024: Veja lista de indicados para a premiação

A 76ª edição do Emmy, um dos principais prêmios da televisão americana, anuncia seus indicados nesta quarta-feira, 17. A entrega das estatuetas está prevista para 15 de setembro, às 21h, em cerimônia realizada nos Estados Unidos. Veja a lista com os principais indicados abaixo.

As séries que estão na disputa pelo prêmio entraram em exibição de 1° de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024, nas categorias de drama, comédia, minissérie, antologia, filme para a TV, reality shows, realities de competição e programas de variedades.

Na edição de 2023, a premiação foi adiada devido à greve promovida pelo sindicato dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, tendo sido exibida apenas em janeiro deste ano.

Dentre os indicados, destacam-se as séries O Urso e Abbott Elementary, que estiveram presentes na edição anterior e ganharam em diversas categorias. Veja todos os vencedores da edição anterior

Melhor série de drama

O Problema dos 3 Corpos

Fallout

Sr. & Sra. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – A Idade Dourada

Maya Erskine – Sr. & Sra. Smith

Anna Sawai – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série de drama

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Sr. & Sra. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Dominic West – The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Christine Baranski – A Idade Dourada

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Tadanobu Asano – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare – The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – Sr. & Sra. Smith

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Melhor direção em série de drama

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Sr. & Sra. Smith

Frederick E. O. Toye – Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

O Urso

Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – O Urso

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Brunett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – O Urso

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only murders in the building

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce – O Urso

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bacharach – O Urso

Paul Rudd – Only murders in the building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – O Urso

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – O Urso

Ramy Youssef – O Urso

Guy Richie -Magnatas do Crime

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

Bebê Rena

Fargo

Uma Questão de Química

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Uma Questão de Química

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia

Matt Bomer – Companheiros de Viagem

Richard Gadd – Bebê Rena

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk

Jessica Gunning – Bebê Rena

Aja Naomi King – Uma Questão de Química

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Bebê Rena

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Jonathan Bailey – Companheiros de Viagem

Robert Downey Jr. – O Simpatizante

Tom Goodman-Hill – Bebê Rena

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Uma Questão de Química

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Ricard Gadd – Bebê Rena

Charlie Brooker – Black mirror

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ron Nyswaner – Companheiros de Viagem

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Weronika Tofilska – Bebê Rena

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Millicent Shelton – Uma Questão de Química

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López -True Detective: Night Country

Melhor Talk-Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Melhor série de animação

Samurai de Olhos Azuis

Scavengers Reign

Os Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Melhor design de produção para um programa narrativo contemporâneo (uma hora ou mais)

The Crown

Fargo

Magnatas do Crime

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo de época ou de fantasia (uma hora ou mais

Fallout

A Idade Dourada

Palm Royale

Ripley

Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo (meia-hora)

O Urso

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor design de produção em série de variedades ou reality show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Round 6: O Desafio

Melhor design de produção em especial de TV

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Melhor coreografia em programas de variedades ou reality shows

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards