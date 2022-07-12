Cultura
Emmy 2022: ‘Sucession’ lidera competição com 25 indicações
Por Agência Estado
12 de julho de 2022, às 14h49 • Última atualização em 12 de julho de 2022, às 16h22
Link da matéria: https://liberal.com.br/cultura/emmy-2022-sucession-lidera-competicao-com-25-indicacoes-1797513/
A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou, no início da tarde desta terça-feira, 12, os indicados para o Emmy Awards 2022. O principal indicado foi a série Succession, disponível na HBO Max, que concorre a 25 prêmios, entre eles melhor série de drama e melhor ator em série de drama, sendo que nesta categoria recebeu duas indicações, com Brian Cox e Jeremy Strong.
Outros indicados em muitas categorias foram as séries Ted Lasso, da Apple TV+, e The White Lotus, da HBO, cada uma com 20 nomeações. Destaque para a série Round 6, disponível na Netflix, que foi indicada em 14 categorias, entre elas melhor série de drama.
Os vencedores serão conhecidos no dia 12 de setembro, durante o evento de premiação. A cerimônia de nomeação foi apresentada pelos atores Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove, que dividiram o palco com o presidente da organização Frank Scherma.
Veja a lista de indicações do Emmy Awards 2022 nas principais categorias
Melhor Talk Show de Variedade
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Programa de Competição
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor Atriz em série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan por Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco por The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning por The Great
Issa Rae por Insecure
Jean Smart por Hacks
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Donald Glover por Atlanta
Bill Hader por Barry
Nicholas Hoult por The Great
Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso
Série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Melhor ator em série limitada
Colin Firth por The Staircase
Andrew Garfield por Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac por Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton por Dopesick
Himesh Patel por Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan por Pam & Tommy
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme
Toni Collette por The Staircase
Julia Garner por Inventando Anna
Lily James por Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson por Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley por MAID
Amanda Seyfried por The Dropout
Melhor série limitada ou filme
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Filme para televisão
Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Melhor atriz em série de Drama
Jodie Comer por Killing Eve BBC America 1 3 1
Laura Linney por Ozark Netflix 1 8 4
Melanie Lynskey por Yellowjackets Showtime 1 1 N/A
Sandra Oh por Killing Eve BBC America 1 13 0
Reese Witherspoon por The Morning Show Apple TV+ 1 4 1
Zendaya por Euphoria
Melhor Ator em série de Drama
Jason Bateman por Ozark
Brian Cox por Succession
Lee Jung-jae por Round 6
Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul
Adam Scott por Severance
Jeremy Strong por Succession
Serie de Drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Patricia Arquette por Severance
Julia Garner por Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon por Round 6
Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn por Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron por Succession
Sarah Snook por Succession
Sydney Sweeney por Euphoria
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Nicholas Braun por Succession
Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin por Succession
Park Hae-soo por Round 6
Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
John Turturro por Severance
Christopher Walken por Severance
Oh Yeong-su por Round 6
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série de comédia
Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder por Hacks
Janelle James por Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles por Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple por Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham por Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série de comédia
Anthony Carrigan Barry
Brett Goldstein por Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh por Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed por Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams por Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler por Barry
Bowen Yang por Saturday Night Live
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme
Connie Britton por The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge por The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario por The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever por Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell por The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney por The White Lotus
Mare Winningham por Dopesick
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme
Murray Bartlett por The White Lotus
Jake Lacy por The White Lotus
Will Poulter por Dopesick
Seth Rogen por Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard por Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg por Dopesick
Steve Zahn por The White Lotus
Melhor Atriz convidada em série de drama
Hope Davis por Succession
Marcia Gay Harden por The Morning Show
Martha Kelly por Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan por Succession
Harriet Walter por Succession
Lee You-mi por Round 6
Melhor Ator convidado em série de drama
Adrien Brody por Succession
James Cromwell por Succession
Colman Domingo por Euphoria
Arian Moayed por Succession
Tom Pelphrey por Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård por Succession
Melhor Atriz convidada em série de comédia
Jane Adams por Hacks
Harriet Sansom por Harris Hacks
Jane Lynch por Only Murders In The Building
Laurie Metcalf por Hacks
Kaitlin Olson por Hacks
Harriet Walter por Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator convidado em série de comédia
Jerrod Carmichael por Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader por Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance por Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane por Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald por Hacks
Sam Richardson por Ted Lasso