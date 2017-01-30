‘Stranger Things’ é um dos vencedores do SAG Awards; confira o resultado

Foto: Divulgação

O Sindicato de Atores de Hollywood, o SAG, revelou na noite deste domingo (29) os vencedores da sua tradicional premiação. E a Netflix foi uma das grandes vencedoras nas categorias para televisão, já que faturou prêmios com Stranger Things, The Crown e Orange is the New Black, todas produções exclusivas do serviço de streaming. A queridinha Stranger Things surpreendeu e levou para casa o prêmio de “Melhor Elenco de Série Dramática”.

via GIPHY

Já nos prêmios dedicados ao cinema, Denzel Washington e Viola Davis, que co-estrelaram Um Limite Entre Nós (Fences), garantiram os prêmios de “Melhor Ator” e “Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante”. Emma Stone levou o prêmio de “Melhor Atriz” por La La Land (saindo ainda mais fortalecida para o Oscar, que acontece no dia 26 de fevereiro), enquanto Estrelas Além do Tempo garantiu o prêmio de “Melhor Elenco”.

Confira todos os vencedores

Melhor ator

Denzel Washington (Um Limite Entre Nós)

Casey Affleck (Manchester à Beira-mar)

Andrew Garfield (Até o Último Homem)

Ryan Gosling, (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Capitão Fantástico)

Melhor atriz

Emma Stone (La La Land — Cantando Estações)

Amy Adams (A Chegada)

Emily Blunt (A Garota no Trem)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (A Qualquer Custo)

Hugh Grant (Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester à Beira-mar)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Viola Davis, por “Um Limite Entre Nós”

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Estrelas Além do Tempo)

Michelle Williams (Manchester à Beira-mar)

Melhor elenco em Filme

Estrelas Além do Tempo

Capitão Fantástico

Fences

Manchester à Beira-mar

Moonlight

Melhor ator em filme para TV ou minissérie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Sterling K. Brown (American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson)

Bryan Cranston (All the way)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson)

Melhor atriz em filme para TV ou minissérie

Bryce Dallas Howard (Black Mirror — Nosedive)

Felicity Huffman, (American Crime)

Audra McDonald (Lady day at Emerson’s bar and grill)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson)

Kerry Washington (Confirmation)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Sterling K. Brown(This is Us)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Winona Ryder Stranger Things

Robin Wright House of Cards

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Jeffery Tambor (Transparent)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep)

Uzo Aduba (Orange is The New Black)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Melhor elenco em série dramática

Stranger Things

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Westworld

Melhor elenco em série de comédia

Orange is The New Black

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Veep