Conheça os indicados ao título de “Melhor Game do Ano”
Nintendo domina a premiação com Super Mario Odyssey e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Foram anunciados nesta terça-feira os indicados ao prêmio The Game Awards, que premia os melhores games lançados nos anos em diversas categorias. Na principal dela, “Game of the Year” (melhor game do ano), a Nintendo domina com duas indicações: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, lançado em março e Super Mario Odyssey, que chegou às lojas no mês passado, ambos disponíveis para o Nintendo Switch. Ainda estão na lista Persona 5 (Atlus), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.) e Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrila Games).
Ao todo, são mais de 25 categorias, incluindo melhor narrativa, melhor trilha sonora, melhor game mobile, melhor game portátil, melhor multiplayer, entre outros. Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey e Horizon acumulam seis indicações cada, enquanto Persona 5 tem quatro indicações. PUBG teve três indicações no total.
Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 7 de dezembro. A premiação é aberta ao voto popular. Você pode votar no seu game favorito por meio do site oficial da premiação. Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados:
Game of The Year
Best Game Direction
Wolfenstein II
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Narrative
What Remains of Edith Finch
NieR: Automata
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Wolfenstein II
Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Art Direction
Destiny 2
Cuphead
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Persona 5
Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Score/Music
Destiny 2
Cuphead
NieR: Automata
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Persona 5
Best Audio Design
Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Best Performance
Melina Juergens, Hellblade (como Senua)
Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (como Nadine Ross)
Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (como Chloe Frazer)
Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II (como BJ Blazkowicz)
Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (como Aloy)
Games for Impact
Please Knock on My Door
Night in the Woods
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Bury Me, My Love
What Remains of Edith Finch
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Ongoing Game
Warframe
Rainbow Six: Siege
Overwatch
Grand Theft Auto Online
Destiny 2
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Best Mobile Game
Super Mario Run
Old Man’s Journey
Monument Valley 2
Hidden Folks
Fire Emblem Heroes: Shadows of Valentia
Best Handheld Game
Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World
Monster Hunter Stories
Metroid: Samus Returns
Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Heroes: Shadows of Valentia
Best VR/AR Game
Superhot VR
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Lone Echo / Echo Arena
Farpoint
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Best Action Game
Prey
Nioh
Destiny 2
Cuphead
Wolfenstein II
Best Action/Adventure Game
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Role Playing Game
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Final Fantasy XV
Divinity: Original Sin 2
NieR: Automata
Persona 5
Best Fighting Game
Tekken 7
Nidhogg 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Injustice 2
ARMS
Best Family Game
Splatoon 2
Sonic Mania
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Odyssey
Best Strategy Game
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Tooth and Tail
Total War: Warhammer II
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Best Sports/Racing Game
Project Cars 2
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
NBA 2K18
GT Sport
Forza Motorsport 7
FIFA 18
Best Multiplayer
Fortnite
Call of Duty: World War II
Splatoon 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Destiny 2
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Most Anticipated Game
The Last of Us Part II
Red Dead Redemption II
Monster Hunter: World
Marvel’s Spider-Man
God of War
Best Independent Game
Pyre
Night in the Woods
Cuphead
What Remains of Edith Finch
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Student Game
Meaning
Level Squared
Impulsion
Falling Sky
Hollowed
From Light
Trending Gamer
Steven Spohn
Mike Grzesiek
Guy Beahm
Clint Lexa
Andrea Rene
What’s Good Games
Best Esports Game
Rocket League
League of Legends
DOTA2
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Overwatch
Best Esports Player, presented by Omen by HP
Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi – Team Liquid, DOTA 2
Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu – Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch
Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac – FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: GO
Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David – SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO
Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” – SK Telecom 1, League of Legends
Best Esports Team
Team Liquid
SK Telecom 1
Lunatic-Hai
FaZe Clan
Cloud 9
Best Debut Indie Game, presented by Schick Hydro
Slime Rancher – Monomi Park
Mr. Shifty – Team Shifty
Hollow Knight – Team Cherry
Golf Story – Sidebar Games
Cuphead – Studio MDHR
