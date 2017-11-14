Conheça os indicados ao título de “Melhor Game do Ano”

Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 7 de dezembro. A premiação é aberta ao voto popular. Você pode votar no seu game favorito por meio do site oficial da premiação . Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados:

Ao todo, são mais de 25 categorias, incluindo melhor narrativa, melhor trilha sonora, melhor game mobile, melhor game portátil, melhor multiplayer, entre outros. Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey e Horizon acumulam seis indicações cada, enquanto Persona 5 tem quatro indicações. PUBG teve três indicações no total.

Foram anunciados nesta terça-feira os indicados ao prêmio The Game Awards , que premia os melhores games lançados nos anos em diversas categorias. Na principal dela, “Game of the Year” (melhor game do ano), a Nintendo domina com duas indicações: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , lançado em março e Super Mario Odyssey , que chegou às lojas no mês passado, ambos disponíveis para o Nintendo Switch. Ainda estão na lista Persona 5 (Atlus), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.) e Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrila Games).

Foto: Divulgação

Game of The Year

Best Game Direction

Wolfenstein II

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Narrative

What Remains of Edith Finch

NieR: Automata

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Wolfenstein II

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Art Direction

Destiny 2

Cuphead

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Persona 5

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Score/Music

Destiny 2

Cuphead

NieR: Automata

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Persona 5

Best Audio Design

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Best Performance

Melina Juergens, Hellblade (como Senua)

Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (como Nadine Ross)

Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (como Chloe Frazer)

Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II (como BJ Blazkowicz)

Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (como Aloy)

Games for Impact

Please Knock on My Door

Night in the Woods

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Bury Me, My Love

What Remains of Edith Finch

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Ongoing Game

Warframe

Rainbow Six: Siege

Overwatch

Grand Theft Auto Online

Destiny 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Best Mobile Game

Super Mario Run

Old Man’s Journey

Monument Valley 2

Hidden Folks

Fire Emblem Heroes: Shadows of Valentia

Best Handheld Game

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

Monster Hunter Stories

Metroid: Samus Returns

Ever Oasis

Fire Emblem Heroes: Shadows of Valentia

Best VR/AR Game

Superhot VR

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Lone Echo / Echo Arena

Farpoint

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Best Action Game

Prey

Nioh

Destiny 2

Cuphead

Wolfenstein II

Best Action/Adventure Game

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Role Playing Game

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Final Fantasy XV

Divinity: Original Sin 2

NieR: Automata

Persona 5

Best Fighting Game

Tekken 7

Nidhogg 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Injustice 2

ARMS

Best Family Game

Splatoon 2

Sonic Mania

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Best Strategy Game

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Tooth and Tail

Total War: Warhammer II

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Sports/Racing Game

Project Cars 2

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

NBA 2K18

GT Sport

Forza Motorsport 7

FIFA 18

Best Multiplayer

Fortnite

Call of Duty: World War II

Splatoon 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Destiny 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Most Anticipated Game

The Last of Us Part II

Red Dead Redemption II

Monster Hunter: World

Marvel’s Spider-Man

God of War

Best Independent Game

Pyre

Night in the Woods

Cuphead

What Remains of Edith Finch

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ninja Theory

Best Student Game

Meaning

Level Squared

Impulsion

Falling Sky

Hollowed

From Light

Trending Gamer

Steven Spohn

Mike Grzesiek

Guy Beahm

Clint Lexa

Andrea Rene

What’s Good Games

Best Esports Game

Rocket League

League of Legends

DOTA2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Overwatch

Best Esports Player, presented by Omen by HP

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi – Team Liquid, DOTA 2

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu – Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac – FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: GO

Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David – SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO

Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” – SK Telecom 1, League of Legends

Best Esports Team

Team Liquid

SK Telecom 1

Lunatic-Hai

FaZe Clan

Cloud 9

Best Debut Indie Game, presented by Schick Hydro

Slime Rancher – Monomi Park

Mr. Shifty – Team Shifty

Hollow Knight – Team Cherry

Golf Story – Sidebar Games

Cuphead – Studio MDHR