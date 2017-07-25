Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry e The Weeknd lideram indicações

A MTV anunciou nesta terça-feira, 25, os indicados para a sua tradicional premiação Video Music Awards, que em 2017 tem o rapper Kendrick Lamar, a cantora Katy Perry e o cantor The Weeknd como líderes de indicações.

Lamar é o favorito com oito indicações, incluindo de melhor artista e de vídeo do ano para Humble. Com cinco indicações, The Weeknd também concorre nas principais categorias. Também com cinco, mas em categorias menos privilegiadas, Katy Perry tem indicações a melhor vídeo pop e colaboração para Chained To The Rythm. Foto: Divulgação

Assim como fez recentemente na sua premiação para o cinema e para a TV, a MTV aboliu as categorias de gênero, como de “melhor cantor” ou “melhor cantora”. Agora, todos concorrem na mesma categoria de artista do ano. Os indicados nela são, além de Lamar e The Weeknd, as cantoras Lorde e Ariana Grande e ainda os cantores Bruno Mars e Ed Sheeran.